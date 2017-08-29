Petition for Yoga Postage Stamp

The Committee for Yoga/Meditation Stamp has announced that the United States Postal Services has informed it that this topic remains under consideration as a possible future postage stamp. This topic will remain under consideration until the Citizen’s Stamp Advisory Committee assigns it to a program year.Yoga is an ascetic discipline, a part of which encompasses rendering breath control, simple meditation and adoption of specific bodily posture, and is widely practiced for health, relaxation, well-being and tranquility. It also leads to a life of self-discipline useful for holistic health of individuals and the world.It is time tested, scientifically embraced and globally accepted. Additionally, it has wide support and is of national interest. American physicians’ organizations and Fortune 500 companies have advised and allowed its practice to their patients and employees for better physical and emotional well-being.