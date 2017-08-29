New Stamps from Monaco

The Audiovisual Archives of Monaco

Created in 1997, the Audiovisual Archives of Monaco Association aims to record, collect, restore, protect, conserve, disseminate and showcase all of the sounds, images and audiovisual documents, professional or amateur, relating to the Principality of Monaco. The technical equipment available to the Audiovisual Archives allows the Principality’s audiovisual heritage to be disseminated under the brand “Monaco on film”. Since 2004, the association has been engaged in an initiative to promote film art and culture by organising an annual series of screenings known as “Cinema Tuesdays”.

Issue Date: 24.07.2017 Designer: © Les Archives Audiovisuelles de Monaco Process: Offset Size: 38 x 38 mm Values: €0.71

Monacophil 2017

The next MonacoPhil event will be held from 30 November to 2 December 2017. This international philatelic event has three components: a trade exhibition at the Espace Léo Ferré, bringing together international traders and postal administrations, an exhibition of 100 stamps and symbolic documents at the Museum of Philately and Coinage and, finally, at the Top Cars Collection museum, an exhibition dedicated to the stamps of North and South America and another about the king of stamp collectors, Ferrari de La Renotière.

Issue Date: 24.07.2017 Process: Offset Size: 30 x 40,85 mm vertical Values: €0.85

25th Anniversary of Ecoute Cancer Reconfort

Established in 1992 with H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie as Honorary President, the charity Ecoute Cancer Réconfort set itself the goal of offering assistance and comfort to those who are or have been affected by cancer. Meeting this goal involves offering a listening service to outpatients at Princess Grace Hospital, provided by a team of support volunteers, maintaining a rich community life, and getting involved in one-off activities to help in the fight against cancer. In 2009, the charity opened “L’espace Mieux-Etre”, a wellness centre where cancer patients can meet each other, find a sympathetic ear and take part in activities designed to promote wellbeing.

Issue Date: 24.07.2017 Designer: CREAPHIL Process: Offset Size: 40,85 x 30 mm horizontal Values: €0.71