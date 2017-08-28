Special Cover Released on  Raipur Municipal Corporation

By Suresh Rao

Raipur Municipal Corporation situated at the heart of city came into existence on May 22 1867. Raipur Municipal corporation Headquarters, Popularly known as Nagar Nigam “White House” because of its marvelous design.Many unique projects like Indoor Stadium, Statue of Vivekananda at Budha Talab and India’s tallest National Flag mast at Telibandha Talab has been executed by Raipur Municipal Corporation paving the ways in the making Raipur a Smart city.Date of Release:24 May 2017