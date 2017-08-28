Spain Issued Stamps on Origami

Spain issued the first stamp in the world of origami with the shape of the bird painted or bow tie in Spain.Origami is defined as the art of creating paper figures without cutting or using glue, only folding a square of paper.The paper figures resulting from the folding may be of various shapes such as flowers, animals, objects, even faces or architectural elements.
The origin of the Origami is dated in China in the first or second century AD, arrived in Japan in the sixth century AD, where it is integrated into Japanese culture and begins its development and subsequent rise. In the beginning, in the latter country, it was an art that only the nobility could enjoy because of the high price of paper.
Issue Date: 17.07.2017 Process: Offset + die + AR Size: Stamp: 60 x 60 mm, Sheet: 120 x 120 mm Values: 4.25 €