France Issued Stamp Booklet on Taste – the Senses

Booklet of 12 postage stamps at the price of the green letter for France and for a weight up to 20g. Apply tariffs based on weight of shipments.

Taste is the sense by which we perceive, thanks to taste buds, the flavors acid, salty, sweet, bitter. The umami, semi-sweet, semi-salty flavor, which comes from an amino acid, glutamate, is very well known to asians.Other sensations are felt like the piquant side of pepper, spices, ginger, pepper; The harsh or astringent side of over-infused tea or tannic wine, the sparkling side of sparkling water, the refreshing side of menthol.

Issue Date: 05.08.2017 Designer: Cecile Gambini Process: Heliogravure Size: 28 x 24 mm Values: 8.76€