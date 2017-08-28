China Issued Stamps on BRICS Summit

Posted on August 28, 2017 by PhilaMirror

china brics stampsChina Post issued a stamp set to commemorate the BRICS Summit in Xiamen of east China’s Fujian province.The stamp bears logo of the summit as well as the letters “BRICS” and “2017 China”. It also shows the scenic Gulangyu island, which was included into the UNESCO list last month, as well as other iconic sites of Xiamen like Xiamen University.Philatelist can buy eight-stamp sheets or individual stamps. The small sheet is made of silk, with a panorama picture of Gulangyu island by a local photographer Zhu Qingfu.Price of one stamp is 1.2 yuan (about 18 cents).

The leaders of Brazil, Russis, India, China and South Africa will meet in Xiamen in early September for the 9th BRICS Summit.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>