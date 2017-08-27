Two of Tokelau’s corals are the focus of our second stamp issue, with coral bleaching, rising water temperatures and harvesting for aquariums beginning to have a visible effect on its reefs. New Zealand Post has teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund to bring these under-threat corals to the surface.
Tokelau Issued Stamps on Corals
