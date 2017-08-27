Tokelau Issued Stamps on Corals

tokelau corals stampsTwo of Tokelau’s corals are the focus of our second stamp issue, with coral bleaching, rising water temperatures and harvesting for aquariums beginning to have a visible effect on its reefs. New Zealand Post has teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund to bring these under-threat corals to the surface.

