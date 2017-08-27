South Africa Issued Stamps on National Parks

Posted on August 27, 2017 by PhilaMirror

south africa nationalparksstampsThe stamps were released on 10th  August 2017  desgined by SA Post Offices’ Thea Clemons.Thestamps features  the Bontebok National Park, Camdeboo National Park, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Table Mountain National Park and Tsitsikamma in the Garden Route National Park.

