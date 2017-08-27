New Zealand Issued Stamps on Maori Language Week

Posted on August 27, 2017 by PhilaMirror

newzealand maori language stampsOnly 3 per cent of New Zealanders, fewer than 130,000, can hold a conversation in te reo Māori. However, more than 300,000 young people are studying te reo Māori at school, and 10,000 are studying it at a tertiary level. Te reo Māori is being revitalised and the language is growing to meet our ever-evolving, modern world.

