Only 3 per cent of New Zealanders, fewer than 130,000, can hold a conversation in te reo Māori. However, more than 300,000 young people are studying te reo Māori at school, and 10,000 are studying it at a tertiary level. Te reo Māori is being revitalised and the language is growing to meet our ever-evolving, modern world.
New Zealand Issued Stamps on Maori Language Week
