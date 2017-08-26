New Stamps on Sports Theme

Taiwan : Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade

A total of eight stamps will be featured, with four priced at NT$5 (£0.13/$0.16/€0.14) and the remaining half costing NT$15 (£0.38/$0.49/€0.42).The stamps will feature the eight most popular sports the host nation will compete in, with archery, athletics, baseball, basketball, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball and weightlifting included.Taipei 2017 mascot Bravo bear is included on the designs, as well as the official logo of the Universiade.A souvenir sheet, costing NT$25 (£0.64/$0.82/€0.70), uses calligraphic strokes to depict the movements of each sport in which local athletes will contest.The marginal inscription includes the logo of the Universiade, Bravo bear and drawings of the Taipei city skyline.This set has been designed by the Highlight Creative company, with printing have been done by La Poste in France.

Malaysia;Sea Games 2017

The stamp series features four designs worth 60 sen each and it consists of the SEA Games 2017 official mascot ‘RIMAU’, the games’ official logo ‘Bangkit Bersama’, Malaysia’s iconic game ‘Badminton’ and the torch run.