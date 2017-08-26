Kuwait will Issue Stamp on Legendary Actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha

The likeness of Kuwaiti’s late legendary actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha will now be emblazoned on special postage stamps.The stamps are but a token of appreciation for a man who was a household name and whose theatrical odyssey spanned more than half a century, the ministry said in a statement.The statement added that the special stamp will be available in post offices around the nation soon.Dubai paid homage to the actor by placing a huge portrait of him on its iconic Burj Al Arab skyscraper with an-epitaph-like tribute that read, “Farewell to True Art”.