Kuwait will Issue Stamp on Legendary Actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha

Posted on August 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

kuwait stampThe likeness of Kuwaiti’s late legendary actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha will now be emblazoned on special postage stamps.The stamps are but a token of appreciation for a man who was a household name and whose theatrical odyssey spanned more than half a century, the ministry said in a statement.The statement added that the special stamp will be available in post offices around the nation soon.Dubai paid homage to the actor by placing a huge portrait of him on its iconic Burj Al Arab skyscraper with an-epitaph-like tribute that read, “Farewell to True Art”.

