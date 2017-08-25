Malta Issued Stamps on Trees in the Mediterranean

The stamps features the the Araar or Sandarac Tree. In 1992, the Araar (Tetraclinis articulata) was selected as Malta’s national tree. This tree is known to grow in just two European countries, namely Malta and southern Spain and also grows in certain areas of North Africa. This tree was first reported growing in the Maqluba area in Qrendi and later, in the 1980’s, other clusters were discovered in Mellieha. Today it is found in several afforestation projects, including Foresta2000.The Araar tree is highly suited to Malta’s dry climate as it is resistant to drought. It can reach as high as 15 metres, but generally is much shorter due to the low soils levels and rocky areas on which it grows.

Issue Date: 11.07.2017 Designer: Richard J Caruana Process: Offset Values: 10c – €3.63