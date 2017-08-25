Malta Issued Stamps on Trees in the Mediterranean

Posted on August 25, 2017 by PhilaMirror

malta trees stampsThe stamps features the the Araar or Sandarac Tree. In 1992, the Araar (Tetraclinis articulata) was selected as Malta’s national tree. This tree is known to grow in just two European countries, namely Malta and southern Spain and also grows in certain areas of North Africa. This tree was first reported growing in the Maqluba area in Qrendi and later, in the 1980’s, other clusters were discovered in Mellieha. Today it is found in several afforestation projects, including Foresta2000.The Araar tree is highly suited to Malta’s dry climate as it is resistant to drought. It can reach as high as 15 metres, but generally is much shorter due to the low soils levels and rocky areas on which it grows.

Issue Date: 11.07.2017 Designer: Richard J Caruana Process: Offset Values: 10c – €3.63

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Joint Issues, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>