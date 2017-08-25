Canada Issued Stamp on First Female Lnuk Airline Captain

A 36-year-old Inuk woman is being honoured as a trailblazer and a role model. Airline captain Melissa Haney is getting her own a commemorative stamp.“I’m the first female Inuk captain at Air Inuit,” said Haney. Raised in the community of Inukjuak on the shores of Hudson Bay, aviation is a way of life there.“Planes are the only way to get in and out of town, so it’s like second nature,” she said.Even as a young child, Haney loved going to the airport and eventually got a job as a flight attendant. Eventually she set her sights on new horizons.The Canadian 99s, the largest organization of female aviators, came up with the idea of commemorative stamps to celebrate Canadian female pilots, and carried it out thanks to the Canada Post’s Picture Postage program.