New Stamps from Romania

The Sixth National Jamboree

RoJAM 2.0 17 (Romanian Jamboree) is a unique educational program, implemented under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.The scouts will build their own settlement in the middle of nature for ten days, where they will learn from each other how to live harmoniously together and build a better world. The camp will take place between 4 and 15 August 2017 at Cristian, in Brasov County.

Through the 200 organized activities, RoJAM 2.0 17 wants to create a program aimed at stimulating science and technology education, identifying solutions for the sustainable development of local communities, and encouraging and promoting diversity in Romanian society. The program of the event is built so that at the end each participant can evaluate his/her personal progress, gaining new skills for daily life and assume an active role in the local community he/she is a member of.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 2.20 represents a scene from Cristian, Brasov County, the town that will host the Sixth National Jamboree of Romanian Scouts. In the picture you can see the tower of the fortified church in Cristian. Taking into account the relevance of the impact of the scouting in the community, the venue of the event is of particular importance as it will preserve the memory of the 1800 scouts.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 3.50 symbolizes scouting as a global movement, currently numbering over 40 million active members in 224 countries and territories, being the largest educational youth movement in the world.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 8 captures a symbolic image for scouting, in which the scouts stand around the fire.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 15 reflects the scout salute. The three raised fingers signify the three principles of the scout movement: duty towards oneself, to ones neighbor and to God, while the big thumb placed over the small one signifies the great helping the small. Ready Anytime! or Be Prepared!, the exhortation of Lord Baden Powell, the founder of the Scouts, is also their motto.

Issue Date: 04.08.2017 Designer: Radu Stinghe Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Stamps Size: 33 x 48mm, Minisheets Size: 115 x 112mm Values: 2.20 Lei; 3.50 Lei; 8 Lei; 15 Lei

Marine Landscapes In Painting

The stretch of the sea, with its amazing blue, with its infinite shape and impressive waves, is a subject of inspiration often approached by painters. This year, in the hottest month, Romfilatelia illustrates the sea, seen through artworks from the patrimony of the National Art Museum of Romania, in the new issue of postage stamps entitled Marine Landscapes in Painting.

One of the great Romanian painters who reproduced the sea in his paintings is Nicolae Grigorescu, the painter of the Romanian soul. Nicolae Grigorescu is the first Romanian painter of European circulation, who lived between 1838 and 1907. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of the great artist.

The “City by Sea (Naples)” painting is illustrated on the stamp with a face value of Lei 2.20. It is an oil painting on wood, created between 1873 and 1874, when Grigorescu was on study trips in Italy. So when returning to the country, Grigorescu displayed paintings with the picturesque landscapes in Naples and Rome.

An inspirational place for painters, the small settlement on the Black Sea shore has a history of nobility, thanks to those who represented it in their works. “Balchik” is represented on the stamp with the face value of Lei 2.70 and bearing the signature of Cecilia Cutescu-Storck.

Issue Date: 07.07.2017 Designer: Vlad Vamasescu Process: Offset Colours: 5 Colours Size: Stamps size: 52 x 42 mm; 42 x 52 mm, Minisheets size: 176 x 146 mm; 146 x 176 mm Values: 2.20 Lei; 2.70 Lei; 8.00 Lei; 15.00 Lei

Romanian Postage Stamp Day

It is very hard to find a Romanian who will not say, in one breath, “Marasti, Marasesti, Oituz”, referring to the three great battles that changed the destiny of Romania. Romfilatelia celebrates the victory centenary of Marasti, Marasesti, Oituz through the issue achieved on the occasion of the Romanian Postage Stamp Day, entitled „1917 – They shall not pass!”.

The victories brought by the Romanian army, long-awaited and hard-won, became the turning point of the First World War for our country. The Battle of Marasti (11/24 July – 19 July/1 August 1917) began with a strong artillery training, continued the next day, an action that caused significant damage to the enemy device, facilitating the offensive of the Romanian troops. The Marasesti offensive was a true masterpiece of military art, which highlighted the commander qualities of General Alexandru Averescu. The victory gained was brilliant, the enemy front being destroyed over a final width of 30 km and a depth of 20 km. 500 km2 were freed, with 30 localities.

The battle to the north of Focsani began, known in historiography as “the Battle of Marasesti”, was the biggest confrontation on the Romanian Front in the summer of 1917, and one of the most widespread battles of the Triple Entente in the same year.

On the front of Marasesti was the remarkable Ecaterina Teodoroiu, whose visage is illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50, the one who became a heroine and an example of courage and abnegation. The beginning of the war found her at the hospital in Targu Jiu, where she carried out the care of the wounded, including her brother Nicholas. His death represented for her the conviction that war is the conscience of the supreme sacrifice. As a result, she decided she would leave for the front, succeeding to determine the military commanders in the Oltenia front line to allow her to effectively fight, gun in hand, together with the soldiers in the company that her brother Nicholas had fought with, from the 43rd Infantry Regiment.

On August 9/22, 1917, in the midst of a platoon of infantry attackers, she was hit by the bullets of the enemy, near the village of Muncelu, on the Marasesti front.

She was buried in Targu Jiu, in the Gorj Prefecture Square. It was then decided to build a monument to mark the tomb of the heroine.

The leadership of the Romanian troops was entrusted to General Eremia Grigorescu, illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 8, who, in the first battle of Oituz, had launched the slogan “They shall not pass!”. On the battlefield of Marasesti, these words entered the conscience of the Romanian nation through the sacrifice of the Romanian Army. It is noteworthy that at the beginning of the battle against Field Marshal August von Mackensen, they were reformulated as follows: “They shall not pass here either!”

The brave General Eremia Grigorescu, prematurely dead in 1919, after having lived through the feeling of Great Romania, was buried, according to his wishes, near the soldiers of the Marasesti Mausoleum.

Simultaneously with the action south of the Carpathians, the enemy went on the offensive on the valley of Oituz, in order to break through the Romanian-Russian troops stationed there and make the junction with the Mackensen commanded troops advancing on the Siret valley.

The days of 29/31 July-11/13 August, 1917, were the heaviest of the Battle of Oituz, the enemy making desperate efforts to overcome the defence of the Romanian and Russian troops. The tenacious resistance of the defenders, corroborated with the effective measures taken by the General Headquarters and the 2nd Army to strengthen the corps, contributed to the defeat of the enemy armies.

Oituz was the last episode of the 1917 confrontations on the Romanian Front, known in historiography as the battles of the “gates of Moldavia”. They saved the existence of the Romanian state and contributed to the revival of the moral state of all citizens.

Issue Date: 14.07.2017 Designer: Razvan Popescu Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamps size: 48 x 33 mm; Minisheets size: 164 x 97 mm; Block size: 164 x 144 mm (in philatelic album) Values: 4.50 Lei; 8 Lei