New Stamps from Portugal

Archbishops of Braga

This issue of CTT Stamps has the title Archbishops of Braga. The collection was born of another Editorial Project in the form of a book with the same name, a kind of synthesis with the illustrated Episcopal History which was produced for the Archdiocese of Braga with the aim of promoting the cultural activities of the Archdiocesan Commission for Property and Heritage (Comissão Arquidiocesana Para os Bens Patrimoniais – CABP) and the activities of the IHAC – Instituto de História e Arte Cristãs (Christian History and Art Institute) of which it is part.

Issue Date: 07.07.2017 Designer: Atelier Design&etc / Hélder Soares Printer: Cartor Process: Offset Size: 30,6 x 40 mm Values: 0.50€

The Portuguese Public Security Police

The Portuguese Public Security Police, Polícia de Segurança Pública (PSP), can be traced back to a Royal Charter issued by King Luis I on 2 July 1867, which, in the context of profound administrative reform, authorised the creation of a civil police corps in Lisbon, Porto and the capitals of the various regions. It was a body of paid, uniformed men who patrolled the streets of the cities, 24 hours a day, and who ful lled functions linked to the security of the population.

In 1896, the Civil Police Force in Lisbon was subdivided into the Public Security Police, the Administrative Inspection Police and the Preventive and Judicial Investigative Police. The Public Security Police was charged with “monitoring and maintaining order and public security, policing tra c, vehicles, roads and public places, policing temples, ceremonies, festivals and public gatherings and undertaking police duties aimed at protecting the security of people and property”.

At the turn of the millennium, the institution faced renewed challenges. Linking technology to community policing and focusing on innovation, as well as on the relationship with those it serves, with the aim of providing a high quality service, are essential components of the vision of the role of the Public Security Police in the near future.

Issue Date: 13.07.2017 Designer: Atelier Design & etc Printer: Cartor Process: Offset : 40 x 30.6 mm Values: €0,50

Trees of the Mediterranean

Despite Portugal not directly bordering the Mediterranean Sea, the country is dominated by the temperate Mediterranean climate, typically characterised by hot, dry summers and cool, damp winters. This climatic diversity, with areas of greater or lesser Atlantic or continental in uence, has a visible e ect on vegetation cover. The scarcity of rain in summer and the relatively mild and dry climate encourages the growth of hardy, small-leaved trees such as the cork oak (Quercus suber). This unique oak, which is able to replace its bark – cork – following its extraction every nine years, a practice which would kill any other tree, occurs naturally in almost every part of Portugal. Known by various names in Portuguese, the cork oak can grow up to twenty metres high and live for more than 150 years, creating wild woods (sobreirais) and dense forests which are very useful for silvopasture (montados), both of which are extremely important for nature conservation.But of all the Mediterranean trees, the olive tree (Olea europaea) is the best known, due to its abundant cultivation and the excellent quality of the oils produced in many regions of Portugal, including several Protected Designations of Origin (PDO).

Issue Date: 10.07.2017 Illustrator: Nuno Farinha Printer: Cartor Process: Offset Size: 40 x 30,6 mm Values: €0,50, €0,63, €0,80, €0,85