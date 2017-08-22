Croatia Issued Stamp on Mediterranean Trees

The renowned wild olive groves of Lun occupy the furthest tip of the Island of Pag, from the Cape of Saint Martin to Dudić, and further along Gager, Jakišnica and Stanišće. There are around 80,000 autochthonous trees on the area of around 1,300 hectares. In the vicinity of Lun, some twenty kilometres from the town of Novalja, there are 60 hectares of particularly picturesque olive groves with 1,500 wild olive trees, Olea oleaster linea, grafted onto the domestic olive sort “oblica“. Lun and its olive groves at the far north of the extended part of the Island of Pag are already known in the global scope as a special Mediterranean phenomenon. The Lun olive groves seem to have appeared by some miracle on a rocky terrain where there is almost no arable soil. According to the observations made by Pliny the Elder, when Roman legionnaires set foot on the island, they found unbelievably dense groves of wild olive trees. Wild olives, the evergreen Olea oleaster linea, bear small and very oily fruits and today, it is a very rare forest sort in the Mediterranean pool. Each olive tree that grew from a pit has its own unique DNA. This is why the area of Dudićeva kruna was protected as a botanical reservation of wild olive trees back in 1963. The only olive trees that have survived in Lun are those with genotypes that can adapt to a difficult environment on the rocky island terrain, such as harsh droughts and strong “bura” winds with sea sprays.

