Bosnia and Herzegovina Issued Stamp on Handball

The first World Handball Championship for men was held in 1938 and for women in 1957. Handball, only for men, was included in the Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936, but shortly after these games it was excluded. Handball was returned to the Olympic Games program in Munich in 1972.

Competitions for women were included in 1976 at the Olympic Games in Montreal. (Željka Šaravanja)

Issue Date: 18.07.2017 Designer: Vlado KraljevićPrinter: Zrinski d.d. Čakovec and Agens d.d. Zagreb Size: 25.56 x 35.50 mm Values: 3.60 BAM