Philatelic Exhibition at Manipal

The two day Tulunadpex 2017, the philately and numismatics exhibition of Manipal University began on 19th August 2017 at the Dr TMA Pai Hall in Manipal. The exhibition, with a display of rare collection of stamps and coins has attracted a large number of themes to the delight of fans, both young and old. A special cover was also released to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Manipal Institute of Technology on the occasion. Six special covers in all were release

“The creation of the stamp is an art, which is done by the Government of India. This glorifies our culture and tells stories in the most minimalistic way possible,” said S Rajendra Kumar, Post Master General who was the chief guest for the function. Focusing on how Philately only contributes to less than one per cent of the revenue to the Department of Posts, Rajendra Kumar explained that it was necessary to give it a much need fillip.

Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, Manipal University spoke of how important these stamp and coin collections were as it told tales of an era gone by. “Such collections inspire students to prompt them to go back in time and explore their roots, which is necessary,” Dr Ballal said. Also present at the inaugural function were, Dr Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, Manipal University, Ashok Pai, Secretary of TMA Pai Association.

The exhibition showcased some rare stamps and coins which made the show comparable with the best of exhibitions held elsewhere in the country. Among the eye catching exhibits were the post cards and stamps depicting the life of Jesus Christ. The philatelic exhibition had a whole lot of themes of stamps and post cards of ancient times. There were stamps of unique shapes including hexagon, triangle and polygon, and sizes too.

The coin collection was an introduction to the monetary world of ancient times starting from Satavana Dynasty, Mughal Empire to British India. Also seen were coins of princely states of India like Mysore and Hyderabad. All special issues of coins made in India were also on display. Coins from countries like Russia, Croatia, Cape Verde and Bulgaria among others provided the huge audience of stamp and coin lovers to a virtual feast. Student collections of coins from schools across the region were also on display.

While the exhibition will be open on Sunday also between 10 am and 6 pm, there will be a number of competitions for students and a drawing competition, “Design your Stamp” for school and PU college students.Proposed Special Covers and Cancellations

1.Special over featuring Tulunad culture with Chinnamane (Local board game) cancellation