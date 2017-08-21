New French Stamps

World Wrestling Championships 2017

The World Championship of wrestling takes place in Paris this year from 21 to 28 August. The French Federation of Strong Struggle of the 6 medals obtained during the last four editions of the Olympic Games and its medals at the previous world championships, will present teams able to compete with the 800 participants who will come from all the continents.

The stamp was made by the artist who produced the official poster of the federation, he represented 2 men and 2 women who struggle.

Issue Date: 24.07.2017 Designer: Valerie Besser Process: Heliogravure Size: 60 x 25 mm Values: 1.30€

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Located on the coast of the English Channel at the tip of the Cotentin, close to the Channel Islands, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin has forged a long maritime history. Its exceptional harbor, its five ports, its former maritime transatlantic Art Deco station which now houses the City of the Sea, dedicated to the human adventure in the ocean depths. The city is a stopover for the world’s largest passenger ships, and Port Chantereyne, its deep-water marina with more than 1,500 rings, is one of the most dynamic in the English Channel. Fourth city of Normandy with 83 000 inhabitants, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin is at the forefront in renewable marine energies, and nautical and naval construction.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin has everything of great in cultural matters with equipment of national scope like La Breche, national pole of the circus arts of Normandy, Le Point du Jour, dedicated to photography, Le Trident, national scene, The third museum of fine arts of Normandy, a heritage – civil, military and cultural – preserved and lively, dynamic festivals … All the assets of a city where it is good to live.

Issue Date: 10.07.2017 Designer: Elsa Catelin Process: Taille Douce Size: 40,85 x 30 mm Values: 0.73€

Trees of the Mediterranean

We can never repeat it enough, the Mediterranean is a haven for all kinds of species, animal or vegetable. In addition to an unparalleled maritime ecosystem, the Mediterranean can also boast an unequaled vegetation richness on its coasts. And when one speaks of the Mediterranean, immediately comes to mind its most emblematic tree: native of the Sahara, the olive tree was domesticated about 10 000 years ago and is used for the production of fruits and oil For almost as long. However, the latter must share the landscape with other emblematic species. For what would this region be without the presence of maritime pine and green oak? These are two predominant species from the periphery of the Mediterranean; They are robust and can last several hundred years, which can exceed 500 years for pine.

There are also many more shimmering species such as the tamaris that embellishes the ribs of its pink kittens although it is not so imposing as an oak. Or the mimosa, whose precocious bloom begins in February, and the yellow color gives colors to the winter.Finally, if the arbutus tree delights the eyes with its red-brown bark and its bright green foliage, it also delights the papillae of its arbouses, nice fleshy fruits sometimes called strawberries and whose flesh, both acidulous and Sweet, is rich in vitamin C.

Let us not forget that the Mediterranean offers a palette of colors and scents much more complete than the one evoked here, although it gives a charming glimpse of the riches that this region has to offer.

Issue Date: 11.07.2017 Designer: Sandrine Chimbaud Process: Heliogravure Size: 30 x 40,85 mm Values: 1.10€