Niue Issued Stamps on Walkways

Matapa Chasm:Regarded as a relatively easy walk, the final destination of this track has historical significance as a bathing spot once reserved for Niue’s traditional Kings.

Avaiki Cave:Historically, this is where the first canoe landed in Niue and later became the bathing place of kings. A dripstone limestone cave allows you entry out across the reef flats and towards the crystalline blue waters of a hidden swimming cave.

Anapala Chasm:The freshwater from this chasm was used to anoint Niue’s past royalty and was a valuable source of water for the neighbouring villages. 155 steps descend down into the crevice where its reputed Niue’s only freshwater fish resides in solitary.

Talava Arches:One of Niue’s many unique land marks, the Talava Arches, were once used as a lookout point to spot passing ships, the arches are accessed via a clearly marked path which branches off from the Matapa Chasm walkway.

Date of Issue:12 July 2017