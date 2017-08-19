Philippines Issued Stamp on 50 Years of ASEAN

The ASEAN Post, composed of member states postal administrations’ of Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines proudly releases the first omnibus joint stamp issue featuring the national flowers of each countries to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN.Although Brunei is a member of ASEAN Post, the country did not issue a national flower stamp.The Philippine stamps has featured the Sampaguita (Jasminum sambac), the country’s National flower in the joint commemorative issue.