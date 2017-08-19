Korea has issued a set of stamps to mark 100 days in office of the President Moon Jae-in on 17th August 2017. Five million stamps issued, with prices from 330 won to 23,000 won depending on size. “The stamps were made with the photo of Moon with a warm and indulgent smile, like a close friend living next door,” a Korea Post official said.
Korea Issued Stamps on 100 Days in Office of President
