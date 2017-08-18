Jersey Issued Stamps on  200 Years of Kaleidoscopes

Posted on August 18, 2017 by PhilaMirror

jersey stampsThe kaleidoscope was invented in 1816 by Scottish scientist Sir David Brewster, and the patent was granted in 1817. Whereas the instruments themselves have become simplified and mass-produced in modern times, fascination remains constant some 200 years on. Six stamps feature intricate, symmetrically designed illustrations, in homage to the curious beauty of kaleidoscope patterns that have captivated people for 200 years. Each of the designs is based on a different theme, using Jersey’s abundance of flora and fauna as their subject.

Issue Date: 10.07.2017 Designer: Mark Wilkinson  Printer: Cartor Security Printing, France Process: Offset Lithography Colours: 4 Size: Stamp die size 32mm deep x 40mm wide. Souvenir Sheetlet size 99mm deep x 145mm wide. Values: 49p, 63p, 73p, 79p, 90p, £1.07

2 Responses to Jersey Issued Stamps on  200 Years of Kaleidoscopes

  1. Hemant Kulkarni, USA says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:14 AM

    Very pretty as it reminded me of USPS issued Kaleidoscope stamps:
    http://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/hokAAOSwsTxXkkqm/s-l1600.jpg

    Reply
  2. Hemant Kulkarni, USA says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:21 AM

    Earlier I forgot to show 2013 USPS FDCs with their beautiful cancellations.
    http://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/YdMAAOSwanRXgepC/s-l1600.jpg

    Reply

