Jersey Issued Stamps on  200 Years of Kaleidoscopes

The kaleidoscope was invented in 1816 by Scottish scientist Sir David Brewster, and the patent was granted in 1817. Whereas the instruments themselves have become simplified and mass-produced in modern times, fascination remains constant some 200 years on. Six stamps feature intricate, symmetrically designed illustrations, in homage to the curious beauty of kaleidoscope patterns that have captivated people for 200 years. Each of the designs is based on a different theme, using Jersey’s abundance of flora and fauna as their subject.

Issue Date: 10.07.2017 Designer: Mark Wilkinson Printer: Cartor Security Printing, France Process: Offset Lithography Colours: 4 Size: Stamp die size 32mm deep x 40mm wide. Souvenir Sheetlet size 99mm deep x 145mm wide. Values: 49p, 63p, 73p, 79p, 90p, £1.07