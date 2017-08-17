New Stamps from Monaco

The Forbidden City in Monaco

The major exhibition event of the summer at the Grimaldi Forum will be devoted to “The Forbidden City in Monaco: Imperial Court Life in China”. From 14 July to 10 September, the Forbidden City, the hub of political decision-making as well as a centre of culture and religion, will provide a showcase for a vast historical panorama presented via more than 250 works, mostly from the Museum of the Forbidden City. Works of calligraphy, paintings, ceramics, furniture, jade and liturgical objects will illustrate the refinement of traditional Chinese culture. This culture was to reach its peak under the emperors of the last feudal dynasty, the Qing – the period on which the exhibition focuses – which reigned from 1644 to 1911, the year the Republic of China was established.

Ancient Grimaldi Strongholds:Duras

On 4 July, H.S.H. Prince Albert II will tread the path of his Duras ancestors as he pays a visit to the Castle of the Dukes. The Grimaldis share a common ancestry with the Durfort family, who owned the castle for nearly 500 years. The first wife of Emmanuel Félicité, Duke of Duras, was Charlotte-Antoinette, a descendant of Hortense Mancini, the niece of Cardinal Mazarin. From this union was born Louise-Jeanne de Durfort, Duchess of Mazarin, who passed her titles on to her daughter, Louise d’Aumont. The latter would go on to become a princess of Monaco when she married Prince Honoré IV in 1771.

Marshal of Matignon

Jacques II de Goyon, the lord of Matignon, was Marshal of France and Mayor of Bordeaux from 1585 to 1597, a position he inherited from his friend Michel de Montaigne. One of his descendants, Jacques Goyon de Matignon, Count of Torigni, became a prince of Monaco under the title Jacques I after his marriage to Louise-Hippolyte of Monaco in 1715. H.S.H. Prince Albert II will travel to Bordeaux on 5 July.

Herculis International Athletics Meeting

Chaired by H.S.H. Prince Albert II, the Monegasque Athletics Federation has organised the Herculis meeting at the Louis II Stadium since 1987.

Every year, the Federation strives to offer a high-quality sporting event in a friendly atmosphere. Since it became part of the IAAF Diamond League in 2010, the meeting has consistently been considered as part of the international elite series, and was voted the best meeting in the world in 2011 and 2014.

Herculis 2017 will be held on 21 July.

