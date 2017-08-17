India Post Issued Stamps and MS on Beautiful India

Posted on August 17, 2017 by PhilaMirror

beautiful india stampsBy Anil Kr Pujara

India Post has issued a set of two stamps and a miniature sheet on the theme Beautiful India on 15th August 2017.(Denominatio 15 Rs each).Stamps are based on paintings crated by school children.

