By Anil Kr Pujara

India Post has released a set of 4 stamps on Caves of Meghalaya on 15th August 2017.The stamps depicts four caves Krem Blang,Krem Lymput,Krem Sydai and KremKhung.

Krem Blang: A cave near Shilong in Jaintia hills.

Krem Khung:The 20th edition of the International Cave Expedition under the project Caving in the Abode of the Clouds was able to explore a new cave known as Krem Khung in Larket of Jaintia Hills district.

According to the Meghalaya Adventurers’ Association general secretary, Brian D. Kharpran Daly, the cave strewn with massive boulder blocks, has been explored and mapped to 5,120 metres.

Krem Lymput:Krem Lymput is found of the north jap state of Meghalaya. The cave is of Khasi hill vi metric linear unit far from the village of Nongiri. Meghalaya is understood for its rains and caves. Meghalaya is understood because the wettest place on earth and with 1300 caves scattered round the state it’s a land of caves too. Mawsynram is found of the Khasi hills of Meghalaya that is understood because the space receiving the heaviest downfall of the globe. erst Cherrapunchi was acknowledged for the significant downfall. however of recent times Mawsynram snatched the title away.

Krem Syndai:An obvious track down the slope from the village to a point where it steepens and immediately below this, a small path heads off through the forest to the left for some 50 m into a depression, where the cave entrance lies.

The cave entrance is of stooping height but once inside the passage immediately opens up into impressive proportions, of 25 m or more high and 30m wide. The cave contains some impressive calcite formations in the form of stalactites, stalagmites and a lot of flowstone, which are sadly blackened by the kerosene bamboo torches used by the local people. This prompted the British excursion (Brooks 1993b; Brooks & Smartl995) to nickname the cave as “Krem Sooty.” This cave is revered by Hindu saddhus, who come from as far as Nepal.