Stamp Exhibition at Udhagamndalam

With Independence Day fast approaching, the Government Museum in Udhagamandalam has organised an exhibition of stamps to commemorate freedom fighters. The exhibition started on Thursday will continue till August 18. More than 34 exhibits will be on show, featuring commemorative stamps released since 1990. C. Sivakumar, curator (in-charge) of the museum, said that the museum has a collection of well over a 100 stamps. The stamps now on display will focus on the seminal moments, and figures that shaped the Independence movement and anti-colonial struggle.“Stamps on Morarji Desai, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, as well as key events that shaped the struggle against the colonial rule are on display,” said Mr. Sivakumar.The museum has been organising exhibitions on different themes every month after it was moved to the Connemara Cottage a few months ago.

More than 6,000 people have paid a visit to the museum, which is known for its taxidermy collections, as well as for the charm of the building in which it is housed.(Source The Hindu)