Philatelic Exhibition at Manipal University

The Philatelic and Numismatics Club of Manipal University is organising a two-day exhibition and competition at Dr TMA Pai Hall on August 19-20. The event, Tulunadpex-2017, will be open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm. The event will be organised in association with the Dakshina Kannada Philatelic and Numismatic Association. There is no entry fee. “The aim of the exhibition is to promote philately and numismatics and create awareness about educational and cultural values of stamps and coins among public, especially the youth and school children,” said Suma Nair, director of student affairs and president of Manipal University Philatelic and Numismatics Club. The club was started on December 6, 2015 with the idea of promoting the hobby in the region. “Last year was the first exhibition and it was very successful. This year there are more entries,” she said. “There will be 219 frames of stamps and 60 tables of coins collections on display, making it a colourful exhibition. This will be the biggest such exhibition in the region,” said Vishwesh K, organiaing secretary. In the exhibition, there will be a display of stamps and coins collection by several senior philatelists and numismatists including Daniel Monteiro, MK Krishnayya, Vittal Das Shanbaugh, Vinod H Bhat, MR Pavanje, Sridhar, Prabhakar Kamath and Jayaprakash Rao.