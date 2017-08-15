New Stamps from Austria

150 Years of the Brenner Railway

The stamp design shows a typical passenger train from the 1980s with an Austrian Railways 1020 series electric engine in a snowy Gries station. On the Austrian side the area around the Brenner Pass belongs to the municipality of Gries am Brenner.

One of the most important links from Germany to Italy via Austria is the railway line over the Brenner Pass, the standard gauge Brenner railway. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of its opening in August 1867, Austrian Post is dedicating a commemorative stamp from the “Railways” series to it.

The section of the railway from Munich to Verona which runs over the Brenner Pass from Innsbruck to Bolzano is called the Brenner railway, or in Italian Ferrovia del Brennero. It creates a link between the imperial North Tyrolean railway (Kufstein- Innsbruck), which opened in 1858, and the imperial South Tyrolean railway (Verona- Bolzano), which began operating in 1859. The stretch from Innsbruck to Bolzano is around 125 kilometres long. The maximum incline is 2.5% and the maximum speed of the trains is 100 km/h on the North Tyrolean side, a little over this in South Tyrol.

For some years now, work has been underway on the 55 kilometre-long Brenner Base Tunnel, which will take freight traffic off the existing stretch and make the whole stretch faster as part of the Trans-European Transport Network system (TEN-T). Goods trains have already been using the alternative route via Innsbruck with the 13 kilometre-long Inn Valley Tunnel since 1994 in order to reduce noise pollution in the Lower Inn Valley. The building of the Brenner Base Tunnel will incorporate this deviation as well as the high speed stretch in the Lower Inn Valley, thus making the Scandinavia-Mediterranean (SCAN-MED) railway link considerably faster. The tunnel is expected to be operational in 2026. The already considerable freight traffic over the Brenner route is largely operated by private railway companies.

Issue Date: 15.07.2017 Designer: Peter Sinawehl Printer: Joh. Enschedé Stamps B.V

Christoph Waltz

Christoph Waltz was born on 4th October 1956 in Vienna and grew up there. In 1996 he played Roy Black in the film adaptation of the singer’s life and was awarded the Bavarian Television Prize for his part. In 2000 Waltz made his directorial début with the television production “Wenn mann sich traut”.

He finally got his big break in the film mecca of Hollywood in his fifties, playing the role of SS-Oberst Hans Landa in the Quentin Tarantino film “Inglorious Basterds”, for which he won the best supporting actor Oscar in 2010 – the first German speaking actor to do so since Maximilian Schell in 1962. Just three years later, he won his second Academy Award for his next Tarantino film, “Django Unchained”. For both films he was also awarded the Golden Globe, the SAG Award, a BAFTA and count- less other awards, and in 2011 he received the Austrian Cross of Honour for Science and Art. Since appearing in these films, Christoph Waltz has numbered among Hollywood’s greats, also starring as the villain in the James Bond epic “Spectre’” (2015) and as Cardinal Richelieu in the 2011 version of The Three Musketeers. Waltz is also the only actor to date to have won an Oscar for a role in a Tarantino film.

Issue Date: 12.07.2017 Designer: Kirsten Lubach Printer: Joh. Enschedé Stamps B.V Process: Offset

Parish Church of St Andrä

The Roman Catholic parish church near Thörl-Maglern in Carinthia is dedicated to St. Andrew. It is famous for its 15th century frescoes, painted by the Carinthian artist Thomas von Villach. The commemorative stamp being issued by Austrian Post in the “Sacred Art in Austria” series depicts doubting Thomas with Christ.There has been a chapel in Thörl-Maglern since the 12th century. The church that stands there today was consecrated in 1489.

Issue Date: 14.07.2017 Designer: Peter Sinawehl Printer: Österreichische Staatsdruckerei