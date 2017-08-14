Special Cover Released on Jain Saint  Released from Bhilai

Posted on August 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover bhilaiBy Sudhir Jain

special coverOn the occasion of Chaturmas spiritual function of 9th Jain Acharya of Jaimal Gachchha and first Sravan sanghiya Yuvacharya  Pujya Mishrimal Ji Maharaj Sab “Madhukar”, a special cover was released on 12th August 2017 at Bhilai (C.G.). Dr. Sarita Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Chhattisgarh Circle released this special cover and special cancellation in a grand function. Dr. Pradip Jain, National Vice Chairman, Jainism Philately Group was instrumental in release of this special cover and cancellation.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>