On the occasion of Chaturmas spiritual function of 9th Jain Acharya of Jaimal Gachchha and first Sravan sanghiya Yuvacharya Pujya Mishrimal Ji Maharaj Sab “Madhukar”, a special cover was released on 12th August 2017 at Bhilai (C.G.). Dr. Sarita Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Chhattisgarh Circle released this special cover and special cancellation in a grand function. Dr. Pradip Jain, National Vice Chairman, Jainism Philately Group was instrumental in release of this special cover and cancellation.
Special Cover Released on Jain Saint Released from Bhilai
