Special Cover Released on Jain Saint  Released from Bhilai

By Sudhir Jain

On the occasion of Chaturmas spiritual function of 9th Jain Acharya of Jaimal Gachchha and first Sravan sanghiya Yuvacharya Pujya Mishrimal Ji Maharaj Sab “Madhukar”, a special cover was released on 12th August 2017 at Bhilai (C.G.). Dr. Sarita Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Chhattisgarh Circle released this special cover and special cancellation in a grand function. Dr. Pradip Jain, National Vice Chairman, Jainism Philately Group was instrumental in release of this special cover and cancellation.