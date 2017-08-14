Qatar Issued Stamps on Tamim Al Majd

Qatar has issued new postage stamps titled “Tamim Al Majd” (Tamim is glory), featuring picture of the Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.The postage stamp features the Emir and the Qatari flag. “This initiative has been taken under current political situation being faced by Qatar,” said Q-Post Chairman Faleh Al Naemi.He added that the stamps have been issued to express solidarity and unity with the people, leadership, country and government’s decisions in current situation. The statement issued by Q-Post further says that the price of one postage stamp is 50 dirham while each paper of stamps will be sold at QR20.