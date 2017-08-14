IOM Issued Stamps on Costal Birds

Posted on August 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

IOM COSTAL BIRDS STAMPS The set of six stamps featuring the work of renowned local wildlife artist Jeremy Paul. This, is the eleventh stamp issue with the award winning artist, celebrates the important conservation work of the Manx BirdLife census. This collection features the following six species of bird found on the Island which are Birds of Conservation Concern in the British Isles; Oystercatcher, Eider, Little Tern, Fulmar, Black Guillemot and Razorbill.

Issue Date: 29.06.2017 Designer: Jeremy Paul Printer: Enschede Process: Offset Lithography Size: 42.58 x 28.45mm Values: 47p, 80p, 98p, £1.18, £1.30, £1.94

