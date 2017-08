Thailand Post has introduced the first postage stamp of His Majesty King Rama X on an auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s 65th birthday.

The stamp shows a portrait of His Majesty wearing the Maha Chakri Boromratchawong Robes with a description printed on a yellow background which is the color of His Majesty’s birthday. The stamp, embossed in golden foil, will be available for sales by 10 baht from 28 July 2017. There are only one million stamps of this particular type.