Hongkong Handover Stamp Issue

Hongkong released a set of four commemorative stamps to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover. It is also issuing a set of China Post stamps. The “China Post-Hongkong Post joint issue is the second such issue in commemoration of Hong Kong’s return since the first issue in 2007 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover.First day covers of both stamp at HK$1.30 each will be on sale at all post offices. First day covers (prestige version) at HK$8 each for “The 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” will be on sale at all philatelic offices from the same day.