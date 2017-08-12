Special Cover Released on 94Years of Khadhi Movement

Posted on August 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover khadiBy Suresh Rao

This Special cover is released on the occasion of Celebration of 94 years of Khadhi movement and 7 days stay (from 16th to 22nd April 1937) of Mahatma Gandhi to attend 3rd Annual Convention of Seva Sangh at Hudli Village, Belagavi Dist, Karnataka.Cover number   KTK/60/2017

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>