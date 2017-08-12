Royal Mail Issued Stamps on Windmills

Royal Mail is issuing a new set of special stamps featuring three windmills and three watermills from around the UK.The set is made up of stamps featuring: Nutley Windmill, East Sussex; New Abbey Corn Mill, Dumfries and Galloway; Ballycopeland Windmill, County Down, Northern Ireland; Cheddleton Flint Mill, Staffordshire; Woodchurch Windmill, near Ashford, Kent and Felin Cochwillan Mill, Gwynedd.Windmills were first referred to in East and South East England in records dating from the 12th century, and had become widespread throughout Britain by the end of the 13th century.