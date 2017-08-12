Philippines Released Stamps on Centenary of Saint Stephen’s High School

The stamp was released on 21st June 2017. SSHS is the first Christian-Chinese academic institution in Luzon. In July of 1917 the leaders of the church, headed by Bishop Charles Henry Brent under the American Episcopal Mission, decided to open a school that will admit girls, as most then schools only afforded education to boys.Saint Stephen’s Girls’ School, as it was originally called, started in Reina Regente Street with just 19 enrollees. Its first commencement exercises were held in 1922.Over the years, Saint Stephen’s enrollees grew in numbers and they had to relocate to a lot beside Saint Luke’s Hospital in Magdalena Street, now known as Masangkay. In 1941 a new library, classrooms and a dormitory were completed in the new building.The commemorative stamps have two designs. The first one features the SSHS building, the official logo on the upper left corner, the centennial anniversary logo on the lower right corner, Chinese characters that mean “Saint Stephen’s High School 100 Years Anniversary” on the extreme left and the centennial anniversary celebration theme “100 Years of God’s Faithfulness” at the bottom.

The second featuring Saint Stephen’s Elementary School building, the official logo on the upper right corner, the centennial anniversary logo on the lower left corner, Chinese characters that mean “Saint Stephen’s High School 100 Years Anniversary” on the extreme right and the centennial anniversary celebration theme “100 Years of God’s Faithfulness” at the bottom.