Fiji Issued Stamps on Traditional Fijian Arts And Handicraft

Stamps depicts the Fijian-Made and crafted products by Fijian women.The new stamps were launched by the President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote, First Lady Sarote Konrote and Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the third National Women’s Expo.President Konrote said the stamps aimed to celebrate and enhance the National Women’s Expo at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.