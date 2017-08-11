USPS Issued Forever Stamps on Art of Andrew Wyeth

The United States Postal Service has issued a pane of stamps on 12th July 2017 inspired by the art of Andrew Wyeth to commemorate the centennial of the artist’s birth. Wyeth was born and spent his life in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, home of the Brandywine River Museum of Art, which displays American art, including work by three generations of the Wyeth family, and offers tours of the artist’s studio.

This pane of 12 Forever stamps celebrates the centennial of the birth of Andrew Wyeth (July 12, 1917 – Jan. 16, 2009), one of the most prominent American artists of the 20th century. Working in a realistic style that defied artistic trends, Wyeth created haunting and enigmatic paintings based largely on people and places in his life, a body of work that continues to resist easy or comfortable interpretation.

This issuance includes stamps that each features a detail from a different Andrew Wyeth painting. The paintings are: “Wind from the Sea” (1947), “Big Room” (1988), “Christina’s World” (1948), “Alvaro and Christina” (1968), “Frostbitten” (1962), “Sailor’s Valentine” (1985), “Soaring” (1942–1950), “North Light” (1984), “Spring Fed” (1967), “The Carry” (2003), “Young Bull” (1960), and “My Studio” (1974).