The Polish Postal Service has issued a special commemorative stamp to celebrate the 2017 World Games in Wrocław.Karol Tabaka, the artistic creator of the commemorative stamp, used his design to depict three athletes – an American football player, a kick boxer and a speedway racing driver – all in motion. A “First Day Issue” envelope will also feature a picture of the newly-renovated Olympic Stadium, host venue to American football and speedway.
Poland Issued Stamp on World Games 2017
