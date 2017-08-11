The four domestic base-rate ($1) stamps were designed by Melbourne-based Janet Boschen Design and featured the following species: Portulaca cyclophylla (Western Australia), Tecticornia verrucosa (WA, Northern Territory, South Australia), Calandrinia creethae (WA) and Gunniopsis quadrifida (WA, NT, SA, Queensland and NSW).
Australia Issued Stamps on Succulent Plants
