Australia Issued Stamps on Succulent Plants

Posted on August 11, 2017 by PhilaMirror

australia flowers stampsThe four domestic base-rate ($1) stamps were designed by Melbourne-based Janet Boschen Design and featured the following species: Portulaca cyclophylla (Western Australia), Tecticornia verrucosa (WA, Northern Territory, South Australia), Calandrinia creethae (WA) and Gunniopsis quadrifida (WA, NT, SA, Queensland and NSW).

