India Post has released a set of 8 stamps and a miniature sheet on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement on 9th August 2017.The President Shri Ram Nath Kovind released the stamps at the ‘At Home’ reception for Freedom Fighters, hosted by him, , at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The Vice President, Shri M. Hamid Ansari, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) and Railways, Shri Manoj Sinha werealso present on the occasion .
India Post Issued Stamps on 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged 1942 movement, first-day cover, India Post, Indian Philately, indian stamps, Miniature Sheet, Philately, quit india miniaturesheet, quit india stamps, quit inida fdc, quitindia stamps, stamps of India, stamps on quit india movement. Bookmark the permalink.