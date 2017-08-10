India Post Issued Stamps on 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement

India Post has released a set of 8 stamps and a miniature sheet on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement on 9th August 2017.The President Shri Ram Nath Kovind released the stamps at the ‘At Home’ reception for Freedom Fighters, hosted by him, , at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The Vice President, Shri M. Hamid Ansari, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) and Railways, Shri Manoj Sinha werealso present on the occasion .