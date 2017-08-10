India Post Issued Stamps on 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement

Posted on August 10, 2017 by PhilaMirror

quit india msIndia Post has released a set of 8 stamps and a miniature sheet on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of the Quit quit india fdcIndia Movement on 9th August 2017.The President Shri Ram Nath Kovind released the stamps  at the ‘At Home’ reception for Freedom Fighters, hosted by him, , at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The Vice President, Shri M. Hamid Ansari, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) and Railways, Shri Manoj Sinha werealso present on the occasion .

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>