By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

The postmark will be issued on 5th November 2017 from 74405 Gaildorf. The postmark is featuring a Tawny owl(Strix aluco) and a Hazel dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius). Both species are the bird of the year and the animal of the year in Germany 2017.