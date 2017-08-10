Canada Concludes Photography Series Stamps

Canada Post concluded its five-year series of commemorative stamps that showcased “the best Canadian photographers and photography of the past 150 years, as chosen by leading curators and gallery owners.”Five new designs were issued as self-adhesive stamps in booklets of 10 and with moisture-activated gum in two souvenir sheets (one with three of the new stamps, and the other with two).All of the stamps are nondenominated, permanent stamps paying Canada’s basic domestic letter rate (currently 85¢).

The oldest photograph of the five, Construction of the Parliament Buildings, Centre Block, was taken by Samuel McLaughlin, Canada’s first official photographer, circa 1862.

Another early historic image is William James Topley’s circa 1883 portrait Sir John A. Macdonald. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, would have then been 68 at the time.

Quebec’s first female press photographer, Claire Beaugrand-Champagne is represented in the Canadian Photography series with her 1972 portrait Ti-Noir Lajeunesse, The Blind Violinist, from Disraeli, Quebec.

The photography of Robert Bourdeau is summarized with an adaptation of his 1989 gelatin silver print titled Ontario, Canada, showing the deeply textured bark and gnarled roots of a tree that has survived many decades along the bank of a narrow creek.

The most recent of the five photos was taken in 1994 by Gilbert Duclos of Montreal, who was described in the news release for the issue as “a letter carrier and truck driver for Canada Post in the 1970s and the man behind the image of Oscar Peterson that graced our first stamp featuring a living Canadian, in 2005” (Scott 2118).

The three-stamp souvenir sheet features the photos by Bourdeau, McLaughlin, and Beaugrand-Champagne. The photos by Duclos and Topley are in the two-stamp sheet.