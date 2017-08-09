Thailand Issued Stamp on HRH Princess Chulabhorn Valayalaksana

Thailand has issued a commemorative stamp marking the 60th birthday of HRH Princess Chulabhorn Valayalaksana on 4th July 2017.The princess, the youngest child of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, turns 60 on July 4. The stamp features a picture of the princess in a traditional Thai costume and has published value of Bt5. It is being sold with a matching orange envelope at Bt14.