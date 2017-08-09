Japan Issued Stamps on Comiket Kemono Friends

The stamps will be released on 11th August 2017 featuring the animal girl characters from the Kemono Friends .The 2,000-limited set includes ten 62-yen frame stamps, a special frame stamp holder, and three diecutting character cards. The price is 2,500 yen (about 22.58 US dollars), and the post office’s online store will also start accepting orders for the set at 00:15 on August 11. Despite the current huge popularity of the Kemono Friends franchise, the amount of 2,000 is obviously too small. So the battle to get the limited-item by the fans is expected to be very fierce.