By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

These envelopes and postmark will be released on 14th October 2017 in 79108 Freiburg. The postmark is featuring the mineral garnet. Two stationeries (envelopes) will be available on the same day. One envelope is featuring the mineral garnet at left sideĀ and other envelope is featuring the mineral Wulfenite at left side