Poland Issued Postmark on Bird

Posted on August 8, 2017 by PhilaMirror

poland postmarkBy Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

The postmark will be  released on 9th Oct 2017 .It depicts   flying Osprey(Pandion haliaetus).

