India Post Issued Stamps on BHU

MOS Commutation Mr. Manoj Sinha released a setenent stamp on Bananas Hindu University at ‘Swatantrata Bhavan'(BHU campus) on 28.6.2017. Mr.Y.P. CPMG UP Circle , Mr.S.K. Rai,DPS Varanasi circle and Mr. Grish Chand Tripathi Vice Chancellor BHU were also present on the occasion

By M Gulrez

India Post has released a se-tenant stamp set on Banaras Hindu University.The stamps are in denominations of 5 Rs and 15 Rs. Earlier in 1991 a stamp was released on BHU on the occasion of its centenary year.

Banaras Hindu University is an internationally reputed temple of learning, situated in the holy city of Varanasi. This Creative and innovative university was founded by the great nationalist leader, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, in 1916 with cooperation of great personalities like Dr Annie Besant, who viewed it as the University of India. Banaras Hindu University was created under the Parliamentary legislation – B.H.U. Act 1915. It played a stellar role in the independence movement and has developed into the greatest center of learning in India. It has produced many great freedom fighters and builders of modern India and has immensely contributed to the progress of the nation through a large number of renowned scholars, artists, scientists and technologists who have graced its portals. The area of the main campus of this premiere Central University is 1300 acres, having well maintained roads, extensive greenery, a temple, an air strip and buildings which are an architectural delight. The Air Field of the campus was started for military training for flying during the second world war. Another campus of the university at Barkachha , in Mirzapur district, covering an area of 2700 acres is coming up. The university comprises 3 Institutes, 14 Faculties 140 Departments, 4 Inter displinary Centers a constituent college for women’s and 3 Constituents Schools, spanning a vast range of subjects pertaining to all branches of humanities,social science,technology, medicine ,science, fine arts and performing arts. It has 6 centres of Advanced Studies, 10 Departments under Special Assistance Programme and a large number of specialized Research Centers. Four Degree Colleges of the city are affiliated to the University. Bharat Kala Bhavan, the reputed museum of the university, is a treasure trove of rare collections. The 927 bed hospital of the University is equipped with all the modern a menities. The university provides a wide range of facilities for sport and hobbies, has large playgrounds, a big auditorium, a flying club and many auxiliary services and units like Printing Press, Publication Cell,Fruit Preservation Center, Subsidized Canteens, Employment and Information Bureau, Security etc. The University family consists of about 15000 students belonging to all streams of life, castes and religions and races, about 1700 teachers, and nearly 8000 non-teaching staff A large number of students from foreign countries like the U.S.A, the countries of Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa etc., come to study here. The university has taken a leadership role in promoting new ideas, the spirit of integration of the world, and cultivation of intellect and culture. Banaras Hindu University is small Virtually the universe in microcosm.