By Anil Kr Pujara

50 Years of Passport Act

The stamp was released on 23rd June 2017 by Minister of External Affairs Mrs.Sushma Swaraj and MOS Communication Mr.Manoj Sinha.Stamp depicts two types of passports.

250 Years of Survey of India

Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Sinha released a set of two  commemorative stamps and a miniature sheet  on the occasion of 250 years of Survey of India, in New Delhi on 22nd June 2017.